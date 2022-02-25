Advertisement

Officer shot and killed during shooting at Houston mall

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A law enforcement officer was shot and killed at a Houston mall Wednesday.

The shooting took place at Plaz-Americas mall in southwest Houston.

The officer has been identified as Neil Adams, a San Jacinto Precinct One Deputy Constable.

More than a dozen Houston Police officers, EMT units, and fire crews responded to the scene.

A suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Water restored to some residents in south Laredo
Crews working to repair water line in south Laredo
Police searching for suspect accused of burglary
