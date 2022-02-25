Officer shot and killed during shooting at Houston mall
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A law enforcement officer was shot and killed at a Houston mall Wednesday.
The shooting took place at Plaz-Americas mall in southwest Houston.
The officer has been identified as Neil Adams, a San Jacinto Precinct One Deputy Constable.
More than a dozen Houston Police officers, EMT units, and fire crews responded to the scene.
A suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
