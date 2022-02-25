Officer shot and killed during shooting at Houston mall

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A law enforcement officer was shot and killed at a Houston mall Wednesday.

The shooting took place at Plaz-Americas mall in southwest Houston.

The officer has been identified as Neil Adams, a San Jacinto Precinct One Deputy Constable.

More than a dozen Houston Police officers, EMT units, and fire crews responded to the scene.

A suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

