Polar Chill Will Continue

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A polar airmass centered over northern Minnesota will move south during the next two days, increasing it’s control over our weather. Above the cold airmass is a flow of warm humid winds from the south, bringing cloudy skies and a chance of patches of drizzle. The polar air is shallow in depth, and Saltillo and Monclova, at higher altitude, were above the cold airmass, and reached 80F today (Thursday). With the polar airmass moving south, it will increase in depth, and if anything our daytime temperatures will be even cooler than today’s 50F high.

