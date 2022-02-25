Advertisement

Police searching for suspect accused of burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a person believed to be tied to a burglary case.

The incident was reported at the 200 block of Houston Street.

Pictures from surveillance footage shows the perpetrator wearing a Texas hoodie, a beanie, gloves and a black facemask.

If you have any information on their identity or whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza requests relocation
19-year-old Luis Angel Mendez
Man accused of street racing on Mines Road
25-year-old Gerardo Saucedo Jr.
Man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Water boil advisory
Mayor declares State of Disaster for City of Laredo
61-year-old Mario Carlos Ramos
Suspect arrested on credit card abuse charges

Latest News

Water restored to some residents in south Laredo
Water restored to some residents in south Laredo
Crews working to repair water line in south Laredo
Water restored to some residents in south Laredo
Police searching for suspect accused of burglary
Officer killed in shooting at Houston Mall
Officer shot and killed during shooting at Houston mall