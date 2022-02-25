Police searching for suspect accused of burglary
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a person believed to be tied to a burglary case.
The incident was reported at the 200 block of Houston Street.
Pictures from surveillance footage shows the perpetrator wearing a Texas hoodie, a beanie, gloves and a black facemask.
If you have any information on their identity or whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
