Police searching for suspect accused of burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a person believed to be tied to a burglary case.

The incident was reported at the 200 block of Houston Street.

Pictures from surveillance footage shows the perpetrator wearing a Texas hoodie, a beanie, gloves and a black facemask.

If you have any information on their identity or whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

