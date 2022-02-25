Advertisement

Smiles from Heaven to hold Superhero 5K Run

Smiles from Heaven to hold 5K Run
Smiles from Heaven to hold 5K Run(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is inviting local superheroes to put on your cape and best running shoes for a good cause.

The Smiles From Heaven Childhood Cancer Organization is hosting a 5K Super Hero Run this Saturday at North Central Park.

The run will start at 8 a.m. and although online registration has closed on site registration will be $25.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to smiles from Heaven to assist children and families affected by childhood cancer.

For more information on how to get involved call (956)-337-8967.

