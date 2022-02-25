Water restored to some residents in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like it’s a sign of hope as some south Laredoans now have running water.

Friday marks one week of the city’s water boil advisory that was sent after crews experienced a major line break on Frost Street.

As a result of the break, residents in central, south and east Laredo have reported little water pressure, no water, or have had to boil water due to the issue.

According to State Senator Judith Zaffirini, she has been receiving updates from TCEQ and says others in south Laredo have it intermittently and some are on their seventh day without water.

Zaffirini says the 359 tank is up to 13 feet, with water diverted from Milmo and Sierra Vista Tanks; as well as Lyon and Bartlett tanks should be filled by Friday.

Now that is only if the main transmission line holds pressure after repairs were complete last night on roughly 60 feet of the impacted transmission line.

The progress comes after city officials outlined repair plans in a press conference on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.