WBCA Airshow to return to the skies of Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association is gearing up for an annual event that brings hundreds of aviators to the runway!

This Sunday, the annual WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular will be taking flight at the Laredo airport base.

Every year, the event brings thousands of spectators to enjoy the ambiance of aircrafts and watch as the pilots take to the skies.

This year they will have skydivers from the Texas Army National Guard.

The airshow is set for this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

