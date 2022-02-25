Advertisement

WBCA Airshow to return to the skies of Laredo

File photo: WBCA Stars &amp;amp; Stripes Airshow
File photo: WBCA Stars &amp;amp; Stripes Airshow(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association is gearing up for an annual event that brings hundreds of aviators to the runway!

This Sunday, the annual WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular will be taking flight at the Laredo airport base.

Every year, the event brings thousands of spectators to enjoy the ambiance of aircrafts and watch as the pilots take to the skies.

This year they will have skydivers from the Texas Army National Guard.

The airshow is set for this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on ticketing click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza requests relocation
19-year-old Luis Angel Mendez
Man accused of street racing on Mines Road
25-year-old Gerardo Saucedo Jr.
Man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Water boil advisory
Mayor declares State of Disaster for City of Laredo
61-year-old Mario Carlos Ramos
Suspect arrested on credit card abuse charges

Latest News

Smiles from Heaven to hold 5K Run
Smiles from Heaven to hold Superhero 5K Run
Cold and rainy weekend
Heavy gloom
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Polar Chill Will Continue
Day 6 of Laredo water crisis
DAY 6: City officials show temporary solution to water crisis