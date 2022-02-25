Advertisement

Webb County Elections Office rejects mail-in ballots

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections Office is experiencing some issues when it comes to mail-in-ballots.

According to officials at the election’s office, 786 people requested mail in ballots, 518 sent their vote back and 98 ballots were rejected.

According to Texas’ new voter ID law, if the mail-in-ballot does not have the voter’s driver’s license or Texas ID number, and the last four digits of their social security number inside the envelope flap, it will be rejected and returned to sender.

Officials with the office say it’s too late for the ballot to get sent to the voter and back once again to the office by mail.

So now officials are calling or e-mailing voters with rejected ballots to fix the error.

Webb County Elections Administrator says the only way to correct it is by coming to the office in person and the voter can correct the envelope or fill out a form in person.

During this process they cannot send anybody else to provide their personal information, they need to do it themselves.

Voters can also go to a polling site on March first and be given a provisional ballot, once that is give to the elections office they will verify that the mail in ballot was rejected.

Voters will have until March 7 to go to the Webb County Elections Office to correct the error.

