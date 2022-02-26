LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Water services return to Laredo residents impacted by the week long water disruption.

Saturday morning, the City of Laredo announced that all residents should have running water. Crews are out in the affected areas flushing lines to release air from the pipes. The city asks residents to call 311 if they still have no water, are experiencing low water pressure, or hear air in their faucet. City officials say their crews are already addressing calls from residents off Highway 359 and in the Pueblo Nuevo area who are experiencing issues. The cities of Houston and Edinburg have sent crews to Laredo to help flush lines.

In a press conference, Laredo City Manager S. Keith Selman said that the Boil Water Notice is still in effect for residents in the impacted areas.

Friday night, utility crews were able to fix the 36 inch line at the 100 block of Frost Street that triggered the week long water issues. The Lyon St. water tank was able to gain more water overnight. The tanks at Sierra Vista and Highway 359 are still gaining water. City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia described the situation as a balancing act and said that he doesn’t want to rush the process.

During the press conference, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said that the city will be meeting with the Texas Water Development Board and Governor Greg Abbott’s Office to work on applying for financial assistance. KGNS was told by a city spokesperson that the Laredo City Council will likely meet next week to talk about the water master plan.

