$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

