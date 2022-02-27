Advertisement

All LISD Schools Open on Monday

By Brenda Camacho and Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD announces the return to in-person instruction for all students on Monday, February 28th.

The city’s water crisis prompted the district to switch to remote learning for the 17 campuses under the Boil Water Notice. Saturday morning, the City of Laredo announced the return of water services to all impacted customers.

In a press release, LISD officials said that all students are expected to be back in class by Monday morning.

LISD will continue to distribute bottles of water to all of it’s campuses.

The LISD Transportation Department will provide bus services for those students who normally rely on bus services.

As far as UISD goes, a spokesperson for the district tells KGNS that they will make a decision on how to proceed Sunday afternoon.

