Bottled Water Distributions on Sunday

Bottled Water Distributions
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is going to host several bottled water distributions on Sunday, February 27.

The following distribution sites will be open for those affected by the Boil Water Notice currently active in some areas of the city. They will start at one in the afternoon and will remain open until supplies last. There is a limit of two cases per vehicle. The sites are as follows:

  • Independence Hills Park, 1102 N. Merida St.
  • Slaughter Park, 202 N. Stone Ave.
  • Jose & Alice Garza Park (Cielito Lindo), 5601 St. Isadore Ln.
  • Raul Perales Middle School, 410 EG Ranch Rd.

