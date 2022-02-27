Advertisement

Sunshine and Warmer Afternoons

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass from the Rockies is moving above Texas, and will be our weather control through Tuesday. Afternoons will be bright and sunny with warmer temperatures. As it moves east, very warm southerly winds will follow, especially after clouds with an upper level disturbance passes by during Thursday. A thin layer of moist air may be sufficient for patches of fog or low cloud toward dawn Monday which would quickly mix away during Monday morning.

