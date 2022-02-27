Sunshine and Warmer Afternoons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass from the Rockies is moving above Texas, and will be our weather control through Tuesday. Afternoons will be bright and sunny with warmer temperatures. As it moves east, very warm southerly winds will follow, especially after clouds with an upper level disturbance passes by during Thursday. A thin layer of moist air may be sufficient for patches of fog or low cloud toward dawn Monday which would quickly mix away during Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.