Advertisement

Authorities searching for man wanted for assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a series of charges including injury to a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Christopher Rodolfo Tijerina.

He is has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds and is about five feet, two inches.

His last known address is the 4700 block of Arias Court.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

City of Laredo announces the return to water services for all residents
Water Services Return to Laredo Residents
Bottled Water Distributions
Bottled Water Distributions on Sunday
File photo: WBCA Stars &amp;amp; Stripes Airshow
WBCA Airshow to return to the skies of Laredo
All LISD Campuses Open Monday
All LISD Schools Open on Monday
Alfredo Flores, 45
Laredo man arrested in high speed human smuggling chase

Latest News

Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender
Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender
Authorities searching for man wanted for assault
Authorities searching for man wanted for assault
45-year-old Moises Loyola Garcia
Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender
Last day of February
Last day of February