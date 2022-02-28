Authorities searching for man wanted for assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a series of charges including injury to a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Christopher Rodolfo Tijerina.

He is has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds and is about five feet, two inches.

His last known address is the 4700 block of Arias Court.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

