Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is arrested during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The arrest happened on Thursday evening when agents patrolling south Laredo spotted a group of six undocumented immigrants.

During the intake process, Border Patrol agents ran a check on 45-year-old Moises Loyola Garcia.

Records revealed the Mexican National had a prior conviction of sexual assault out of Bentonville, Arkansas

Loyola Garcia will be prosecuted for his immigration violations and will be taken into the custody of U.S. Marshals service.

