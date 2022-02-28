Election Day: Last chance to cast your ballot

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day for the March primaries is less than a day away.

Tuesday is Election Day and there will be several polling sites set up across town.

Keep in mind that during Election Day, you can only vote in your designated polling site.

If you don’t know where that is, you can head to the Webb County Elections Website to find out.

Early voting brought out roughly 15,000 people here in Webb County.

If you know or suspect your mail-in-ballot may have been rejected, you have until March 7 to go to the Webb County Elections Office to fix the error.

