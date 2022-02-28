Former agent accused of serial killings to appear in court

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A former Border Patrol agent accused of a series of murders will have his last appearance in court before his trial begins.

In this week’s court docket, Juan David Ortiz is set to have a final pre-trial hearing on March first in the 406th District Court.

Ortiz is accused of killing four women back in September of 2018.

Jury selection for Ortiz’ trial will begin on March 28.

The trail date may be set for either April or May of 2022.

Ortiz was a Border Patrol agent at the time of the killing spree.

He is facing capital murder and aggravated assault charges for the murder of four women and an attack on a fifth woman who was able to escape.

