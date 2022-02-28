Advertisement

Former agent accused of serial killings to appear in court

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A former Border Patrol agent accused of a series of murders will have his last appearance in court before his trial begins.

In this week’s court docket, Juan David Ortiz is set to have a final pre-trial hearing on March first in the 406th District Court.

Ortiz is accused of killing four women back in September of 2018.

Jury selection for Ortiz’ trial will begin on March 28.

The trail date may be set for either April or May of 2022.

Ortiz was a Border Patrol agent at the time of the killing spree.

He is facing capital murder and aggravated assault charges for the murder of four women and an attack on a fifth woman who was able to escape.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

City of Laredo announces the return to water services for all residents
Water Services Return to Laredo Residents
Bottled Water Distributions
Bottled Water Distributions on Sunday
File photo: WBCA Stars &amp;amp; Stripes Airshow
WBCA Airshow to return to the skies of Laredo
All LISD Campuses Open Monday
All LISD Schools Open on Monday
Man wanted for assault
Authorities searching for man wanted for assault

Latest News

Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83
Former agent accused of serial killings to appear in court
Former agent accused of serial killings to appear in court
Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83
Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83
Election Day: Last chance to cast your ballot
Election Day: Last chance to cast your ballot