Hundreds of calls to the Laredo’s 311 Call Center abandoned each week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Each time the city has a crisis, officials ask the community to call 3-1-1 for help. But over the last week or so, we’ve taken many calls in our newsroom from angry residents complaining that no one is answering calls at 311 or when they do, they’re being left on hold for long periods of time.

But the problem didn’t just begin. Back on January 18th, during a City Council meeting, District 8 Councilmember, Alyssa Cigarroa, said that roughly 500 calls to 311 were not being responded to each week. Through an open records request, KGNS received 3 months of information showing the total number of calls made to 311 each week, and of those, how many are handled and how many are not.

“If we go back and look at our public input survey from last year, we could invest this money in so many other areas that are much more needed, I mean we drop 500 calls to 311 a week,” said Cigarroa.

It’s a service meant to help people connect with City and County services. Typically, operators answer calls seven days a week from 7am to 11pm. Their goal is to help resolve government issues. Help that Webb County resident, Mary Garcia, says she asks for 3 to 4 times a year.

“Every time I’ve called 311, they’ve always been able to resolve my issues,” she said. “They’ve always attended to my call, and they call me back.”

But not everyone’s experience goes as well as Mary’s. In fact, based on city records obtained by KGNS News, up to 2 in 5 people’s calls will be labeled as abandoned—these are people who don’t wait after being put on hold or simply don’t get their call answered. So just how many calls are we talking about? KGNS News obtained several month’s worth of records, and the number is staggering.

During the first week of October, abandoned calls totaled 368. The following week—that number almost doubling to 665 calls. But the worse time to call 311 is over the holidays. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, nearly 25-percent—that’s 1 in 4 calls abandoned. And in December, the Call Center not in the giving mood with abandoned calls averaging about 470--with the highest number of abandoned calls coming in between Christmas and New Years, with a whopping 814 calls falling through the cracks.

For answers, we headed over to City Hall to speak with Interim City Manager, Keith Selman, who just to be clear, was not overseeing the city during these three months of information. But since his appointment, he’s spoken of the importance of Public Service.

“The people who come in through our doors as public servants do not do it by choice, they’re coming because they have to engage in their government, their local government, so the bar is much higher than just customer service,” said Selman.

On that note, when seeing the 311 numbers for the first time, his reaction was quick saying, “It’s a concern--it’s more than a concern.”

Especially when it comes to perception he continues, “Your call center is your frontline, it is your frontline of engagement with those whom you serve and it’s the connection point between the governed and the government.”

And while some, like our Mary Garcia were able to connect, many people who shared their experience with 311 on our Facebook page said otherwise.

Like Ado l. Gonzalez, who posted: “Place you on hold forever and don’t answer most of time.” Or Arturo Salazar, who commented: “No, always a waste of my time, when they answer, but most of the time they never answer!” And even Mario Lopez, who said: “Phone keeps ringing and ringing and then wants me to leave a message. what’s the point.”

Coupled with high numbers of weekly abandoned calls, have prompted Selman to say improvements to the 311 Call Center are a must.

“Looking at the numbers that I’ve seen so far, I can only say that this division has been neglected and not featured as our frontline,” he said.

A frontline, that he says, will be discussed in the next budget cycle, “We need to commit resources to communicating as the government, to communicate with our community.”

So that the next time you call 311, a public servant is ready to help at the other end of the line.

“When we decide to serve, you’ve made a commitment to give of yourself, and that is a different step than being congenial,” Selman concluded.

As for those high numbers of abandoned calls during the weeks of holidays, Selman says several 311 operators had contracted Covid at that time causing the center to be short staffed. He also confirmed that there are only five operators who run the Call Center, so to help with the current high number of calls, members of the fire department have stepped in to answer phones.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.