A Majority of Laredo Schools Reopening Monday

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Following the week long water crisis in Laredo, public and charter schools announce their plans for this Monday.

All Laredo ISD and Harmony Laredo campuses will reopen for in-person instruction Monday, February 28th.

Last week, hundreds of LISD and Harmony students had to switch to remote learning due to the disruption in water services at several campuses. Both LISD and Harmony Laredo ask all their students to return to class Monday morning.

United ISD campuses were also impacted by the water crisis, and according to the district that remains the case for two of their campuses.

Sunday afternoon, the district announced that two of their campuses, Freedom Elementary School and Raul Perales Middle School, still remain with insufficient water.

Only students attending Freedom Elementary and Raul Perales Middle will need to continue with remote learning until further notice.

Grab and Go meals will be available Monday, February 28th from 6:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at both Freedom Elementary and Raul Perales Middle School.

All other UISD students that do not attend the affected schools are asked to return to their campuses for in-person instruction on Monday.

