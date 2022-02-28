Man accused of firing shots at off-duty agent faces federal charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of shooting at an off-duty Border Patrol agent is facing federal charges.

According to federal documents, Arturo Montes Jr. was previously convicted of a crime and was in possession of a weapon at the time of the incident.

The initial report claims Montes and the alleged victim got into an argument regarding Montes’s brother running for a local political office to the extent where Montes allegedly punched the victim, grabbed a gun and then chased him to his apartment where he started shooting at him.

Montes’ case was filed in federal court February 8.

Since then, several motions were filed to seal documents.

Montes has appeared before a Laredo federal judge and remains in custody.

