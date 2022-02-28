Advertisement

School districts kick off Read Across America Week

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is ending the month by kicking off read across America Week!

Every year during the month of March schools across the nation celebrate Read Across America Week to promote reading amongst our youth while also celebrated children’s author Dr. Suess.

Every day this week, LISD elementary schools will be reading a book and celebrating its theme.

Some of the books include “The Cat in the Hat”, “The Lorax”, “Oh the Places You’ll Go” and “Green Eggs and Ham”.

On Monday they will start out with the book “My Many-Colored Days” and wear the color from their respective grade level.

