Shots fired outside Laredo bar leads to three arrests

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three man are facing charges for allegedly shooting bullets into the sky outside a local bar.

The incident happened on Thursday at the 1300 block of Junction Drive after several people say they saw a truck drive by the business and shoot into the sky.

Laredo Police arrived and found several bullet casings on the floor.

They were given a description of a vehicle and officers were able to locate it near McPherson Road.

Officers recovered four weapons from inside the vehicle.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says firearms are not permitted at local bars and if someone does happen to see someone carrying a weapon, they are asked to report it immediately.

The three men arrested in connection to this case are Cesar Antonio Lopez, Rolando Lopez, and Anthony Barragan.

All were charged with discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying weapon.

