Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a head on collision that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

The accident was reported on Saturday morning on Highway 83 near Rio Bravo.

According to DPS, one of the vehicles allegedly went into the opposite lane causing a head-on collision with another car.

Two people lost their lives.

According to Laredo Police, one person was taken to the hospital.

Officers were at the scene gathering evidence to find out more about what happened.

