Advertisement

Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83

By Alex Cano and Marissa Rodriguez Limon
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a head on collision that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

The accident was reported on Saturday morning on Highway 83 near Rio Bravo.

According to DPS, one of the vehicles allegedly went into the opposite lane causing a head-on collision with another car.

Two people lost their lives.

According to Laredo Police, one person was taken to the hospital.

Officers were at the scene gathering evidence to find out more about what happened.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

City of Laredo announces the return to water services for all residents
Water Services Return to Laredo Residents
Bottled Water Distributions
Bottled Water Distributions on Sunday
File photo: WBCA Stars &amp;amp; Stripes Airshow
WBCA Airshow to return to the skies of Laredo
All LISD Campuses Open Monday
All LISD Schools Open on Monday
Man wanted for assault
Authorities searching for man wanted for assault

Latest News

Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83
Former agent accused of serial killings to appear in court
Former agent accused of serial killings to appear in court
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former agent accused of serial killings to appear in court
Election Day: Last chance to cast your ballot
Election Day: Last chance to cast your ballot