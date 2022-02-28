Advertisement

Warm days, cold nights

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last day of the month which means spring is on the horizon but things will continue to be a little chilly at least for the mornings.

On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 30s and see a high of about 72 degrees.

Expect to stay in the 70s for the rest of the week and see nothing but clear and sunny skies.

On Tuesday we’ll hit a high of 75 and see lows in the 40s, thus continuing with the 70s.

On Wednesday and Thursday we’ll peak at the upper 70s.

And of course it is March so expect to heat up!

By Frida we’ll be in the mid 80s and then Saturday and Sunday we’ll hit the low 90s.

Looks like we’re going to go from 0 to 90 real quick!

