Water Distribution Drives for Monday
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents impacted by the Boil Water Notice can continue picking up cases of bottled water on Monday, February 28th.
The Laredo Regional Food Bank is sponsoring a water distribution drive on Monday starting at 1:00 p.m. over at the Haynes Recreation Center located at 2101 Clark’s Crossing Drive.
The City of Laredo will also host water distribution drives on Monday starting at 4:00 p.m. The location are as followed:
- Independence Hills Park - 1102 N Merida Drive
- Concord Hills Park - Concord Hills Blvd.
The distribution sites will remain open while supplies last.
There is a limit of two cases per vehicle.
