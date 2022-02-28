Water Distribution Drives for Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents impacted by the Boil Water Notice can continue picking up cases of bottled water on Monday, February 28th.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank is sponsoring a water distribution drive on Monday starting at 1:00 p.m. over at the Haynes Recreation Center located at 2101 Clark’s Crossing Drive.

The City of Laredo will also host water distribution drives on Monday starting at 4:00 p.m. The location are as followed:

Independence Hills Park - 1102 N Merida Drive

Concord Hills Park - Concord Hills Blvd.

The distribution sites will remain open while supplies last.

There is a limit of two cases per vehicle.

