2022 primary election results

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The 2022 midterm election season opens Tuesday in Texas. Voters will pick their nominees for governor, attorney general, congressional seats and more.

Holding its primary months before other states, Texas will be far ahead in offering the first glimpse of whether embracing former President Donald Trump remains a litmus test for Republicans and what messages are sticking for Democrats. Of particular interest are congressional primaries in two districts where incumbents are threatened.

Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger weeks after FBI agents raided his home, and Republican congressman Van Taylor is considered vulnerable for voting to certify Trump’s election defeat.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas on Tuesday opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season. Both men easily won their party’s nomination for governor.

Looking ahead, Abbott is in a commanding position in his bid for a third term, running on a conservative agenda in America’s largest Republican state. O’Rourke is seeking to recapture the energy of his 2018 Senate campaign, when he tapped into a burst of Democratic energy to nearly oust Ted Cruz.

A more competitive race is taking shape in the GOP primary for state attorney general, with incumbent Ken Paxton facing several challengers.

