Ash Wednesday: The start of lent

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a season of fasting, repenting, and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

