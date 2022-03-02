Beto O’Rourke win’s Texas gubernatorial primary

EL PASO TX. (KGNS) - In the primary race for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman and senate and presidential candidate, won the democratic gubernatorial nomination.

So now, this November in the general election he will face two-term incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott who won his party’s nomination during Tuesday’s primary.

But it’ll be a runoff for the nominee for state attorney general after current Attorney General Ken Paxton did not reach a majority of votes.

He’ll face off with George P. Bush who came in at 22.59% of the vote to Paxton’s 42.92 percent.

The Texas Democratic Primary for attorney general will proceed to a runoff as well between the top two contenders, Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski.

