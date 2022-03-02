Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
2022 primary election results
Mother of transgender child speaks out on Abbott's order
Mother of transgender child speaks on Governor Abbott’s order
Race for District 28 headed for runoff
Race for U.S. Rep. District 28 headed for runoff
Stash house bust, AR-15 rifles seized
AR-15 rifles seized at stash house in south central Laredo
Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83
Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83

Latest News

At Ukraine's largest children's hospital, doctors have moved their sickest patients underground...
Ukraine: Children's hospital during wartime
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’