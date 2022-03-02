Advertisement

Elections administrator speaks on ballots in question

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A day after Election night, KGNS is learning that possibly a number of provisional ballots were under evaluation by election officials.

On Election Day, KGNS first reported that because voter information was not updated due to redistricting, several people voted in the wrong place and their votes would not be counted.

On March 2, KGNS headed out to the Webb County Elections Office to find out more, but offices were closed.

KGNS has reached out to the Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo attempting to verify the total amount of rejected ballots and while we’ve heard it was a hundred ballots, Castillo says otherwise. He says only 17 provisional ballots are not counted for now and are up for review.

He adds, “I did call the Secretary of State this morning, [he’s] not a happy camper. I basically told him: what are we going to do about this? All I was told is to put in a work slip, tell them to expedite it. They did acknowledge that their information on their system is correct and it matches mine, but it doesn’t match their website information. I don’t know what system they use over there, but that’s what I was told.”

Castillo says there were no other issues this election cycle other than issues with the Wi-Fi hotspots.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Mother of transgender child speaks out on Abbott's order
Mother of transgender child speaks on Governor Abbott’s order
Arrested for discharging firearm and evading arrest
Two men arrested after car chase for a shots fired incident
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
File
Laredo man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Stash house bust, AR-15 rifles seized
AR-15 rifles seized at stash house in south central Laredo

Latest News

A man’s body is found at an underpass in North Laredo.
Body found at an underpass in North Laredo
Election Day polling sites
What to know before voting in the runoff election
File photo: Alexander High School campus
UISD High school dismisses early due to water issues
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides health services on the go
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents