Elections administrator speaks on ballots in question

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A day after Election night, KGNS is learning that possibly a number of provisional ballots were under evaluation by election officials.

On Election Day, KGNS first reported that because voter information was not updated due to redistricting, several people voted in the wrong place and their votes would not be counted.

On March 2, KGNS headed out to the Webb County Elections Office to find out more, but offices were closed.

KGNS has reached out to the Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo attempting to verify the total amount of rejected ballots and while we’ve heard it was a hundred ballots, Castillo says otherwise. He says only 17 provisional ballots are not counted for now and are up for review.

He adds, “I did call the Secretary of State this morning, [he’s] not a happy camper. I basically told him: what are we going to do about this? All I was told is to put in a work slip, tell them to expedite it. They did acknowledge that their information on their system is correct and it matches mine, but it doesn’t match their website information. I don’t know what system they use over there, but that’s what I was told.”

Castillo says there were no other issues this election cycle other than issues with the Wi-Fi hotspots.

