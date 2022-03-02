Advertisement

Foggy Wednesday morning

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the first week of March and we are going to warm up as the week progresses.

On Wednesday, we started out in the upper 40s and see a high of about 79.

These hazy and muggy conditions will stay with us into Thursday. We’ll be in the upper 70s once again and by Friday we’ll hit a high of 84 degrees.

Expect a warm and sunny weekend in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Fortunately, we will drop back to the 70s and 60s for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

