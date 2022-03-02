Laredo Crime Stoppers gets new look

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An organization that plays an important role in curbing crime in our area now has a brand-new logo.

Founded in 1981 through a partnership between the police department and a group of volunteers, the program stands on the foundation of anonymity.

That means callers are never asked for their personal information and great lengths are taken to make sure all sources of tips remain anonymous.

Colleen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers says within the past two years during the pandemic, they have had over $74,000 paid to tipsters and had several different arrests.

Rodriguez goes on to say that during their 40 years of being in Laredo, they have paid half a million dollars to tipsters in the community.

In August, the organization says they will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a gala and later this month they will hold the annual Menudo Bowl after it was postponed due to the omicron variant.

