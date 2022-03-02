Advertisement

Nixon student advances to Regeneron International Science Fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A little mad scientist is being recognized for advancing in an international science fair.

Nixon High School’s Jose Avila conducted a science experiment for the 2022 LISD Secondary school Science Fair.

Avila won first place in the biochemistry division and was declared the Grand Champ during the LISD Science fair.

The purpose behind his Bio plastic experiment was to create a reliable alternative for oil made plastic. During his project, he found that we could create a plastic made from protein found in milk casing

Avila will now represent Nixon during an international science and engineering fair in Atlanta Georgia in May.

Congrats to Mr. Avila on a job well done and good luck in May!

