Race for U.S. Rep. District 28 headed for runoff

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a close race for U.S. Representative District 28.

According to numbers from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, Cuellar received a total of 26,016 votes, Cisneros got 23,620 and third candidate Tannya Benavides got 2,414.

Cuellar just barely missed the 50 percent mark which means the race will go into a runoff between Cuellar and Cisneros.

This is the second time Cisneros has challenged Cuellar after gaining 48 percent of the votes back in 2020.

A spokesperson for Cisneros says they will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the election results.

Meanwhile on the Republican side, a total of seven candidates were fighting the top spot, none of which hit the 50 percent mark.

Cassy Garcia received a 23.7 percent and Sandra Whitten garnered 18.2 percent of the votes.

