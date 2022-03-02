Advertisement

Schools celebrate Dr. Suess on Read Across America Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Get ready for a great story! Because Wednesday is National Read Across America Day.

It’s celebrated on March second in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Students over at Alma Peirce Elementary School were just some of the few of many students who were taking part in the festivities.

The iconic author wrote over 60 children’s books including beloved titles such as “The Cat in the Hat”, “Green Eggs and Ham” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The National Education Association started ‘National Read Across America Day’ back in 1998 as a way to get children excited about reading a book.

Libraries, book stores and community centers often host events for children to mark the day.

