Trend Toward Warmer, More Humid Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass is slowly moving away to our east. Warmer, more humid winds from the south will return. The more humid air will result in puffy cumulus clouds returning to our skies during Wednesday. An upper level disturbance will pass by to our north Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing cirrostratus and altostratus into our skies, dimming the sunshine. After the disturbance goes by, very warm weather will expand north and east from north central Mexico into south Texas. Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days of the 7 day period.

