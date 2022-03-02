Voters confused over polling sites during primary elections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy Tuesday with thousands of voters heading to the polls.

During election season, you will probably see local voter Sandra Ibarra at the polls.

Although things were pretty busy, Ibarra says this year there were less people at the voting sites than previous years.

Ibarra believes the pandemic could have played a roll since Laredoans were more active during the primaries.

Ibarra continues to encourage the citizens of Webb County to go out and vote.

Like Ibarra, Michael Coronado is one of the thousands who headed out to the polls on Election Day.

At first, he went to the elections main office to get a sample ballot to know who was running.

Although he had little to no time at reviewing each and every single one of them, he says the primaries are equally as important.

He encourages those who haven’t registered to vote to do so.

Coronado says with the way things are right now, people need to know who they are voting for.

Here in Texas and at home, voters had to deal with some changes including the election law which included changes to mail-in voting requirements.

For some Laredoans, many had a hard time finding where they could cast their vote.

James Volz is in fact one of the locals who had a hard time.

Volz says he had changed his address and realized he also changed districts but that did prevent him or others from casting their vote.

According to the 2018 Webb County Election Data, over 120,000 people in the county are registered to vote.

For those who did not participate in this primary election, Laredoans will have a second chance, as the general election will take place in the upcoming months.

Volz says, if you want to make a change, you have to vote; if you don’t the people who do vote will get what they want.

