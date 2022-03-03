Advertisement

City searching for local musicians

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Calling all local musicians, the city is looking for some bands to jam out to!

The City of Laredo is looking to bring back its concerts in the park events and its search for local talent to be a part of the cause.

Before the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the city would hold concerts at different parks throughout Laredo.

Bands and musicians interested in getting the exposure and playing for community events can call 956-729-4610 or visit LaredoParksandRec.com.

