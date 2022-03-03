City searching for local musicians

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Calling all local musicians, the city is looking for some bands to jam out to!

The City of Laredo is looking to bring back its concerts in the park events and its search for local talent to be a part of the cause.

Before the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the city would hold concerts at different parks throughout Laredo.

Bands and musicians interested in getting the exposure and playing for community events can call 956-729-4610 or visit LaredoParksandRec.com.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.