Laredo continues to test water in affected areas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of residents are continuing to boil their water after nearly two weeks ever since the city first issued the alert.

According to Texas State Senator, Judith Zaffirini, 68 samples were collected from the areas affected. 14 of the results did not meet the standard. However, Zaffirini claims the 14 samples were resampled and submitted to the health department the night of March 2.

KGNS reached out to Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regarding the samples, the location of the 68 samples and the 14 that did not meet TCEQ standards.

TCEQ says the boil water notice will remain in effect until the sample results for bacteriological samples are found negative for coliform organisms for the remaining locations. TCEQ staff will review these results but the city is responsible for lifting the boil water notice and for making the notification.

The areas where microbials were found are at the following locations: Allende Street, Sanders Avenue, Palo De Rosa Loop, Morelia Drive, Aguanieve Drive, South Milmo Avenue, East Plum, Bengo Bay Road, Dante Loop, Milagro Road, Valdosa Drive, Lake Powell, Grisell, and Emory Loop.

Attached below are the results from TCEQ. If you look at the column labeled “Microbial,” you’ll find the 14 locations with the acronym “HB,” meaning “heavy bacteria.” That information is current as of March 2, 2022.

BWN test results from TCEQ (TCEQ)

