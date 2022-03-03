Throwing it back to 79

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are starting to warm up in south Texas.

On Thursday we’ll hit a high of 79 degrees, almost nearing those 80 degree temperatures. This will be the first of many changes to come.

On Friday we’ll hit a high of 85 and then 87 on Saturday.

Expect a warm and sunny weekend, we are expecting to see a high of 91 on Sunday.

Fortunately, these 90s won’t last for too long, we’ll drop to the 80s on Monday.

Remember winter is not over, we are expecting to drop to the upper 60s on Tuesday.

From the looks of it those extreme cold conditions are behind us, but you still might need to hang on to a light jacket.

