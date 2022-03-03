Tractor trailer rollover on Mines Road and Trade Center Blvd. crossover

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer has rolled over on Farm-to-Market 1472 (Mines Road) at the Trade Center Boulevard crossover.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, FM 1472 mainlane traffic is not being affected. However, traffic attempting to crossover between southbound and northbound FM 1472 lanes is being hindered by the rollover. It has caused a temporary road closure at the Trade Center Boulevard turnaround.

If traveling in the area, you might experience some delays. Please use caution and seek alternative routes. You can follow TxDOT Laredo’s twitter for the latest updates.

