Advertisement

Tractor trailer rollover on Mines Road and Trade Center Blvd. crossover

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer has rolled over on Farm-to-Market 1472 (Mines Road) at the Trade Center Boulevard crossover.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, FM 1472 mainlane traffic is not being affected. However, traffic attempting to crossover between southbound and northbound FM 1472 lanes is being hindered by the rollover. It has caused a temporary road closure at the Trade Center Boulevard turnaround.

If traveling in the area, you might experience some delays. Please use caution and seek alternative routes. You can follow TxDOT Laredo’s twitter for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Election results
2022 primary election results
Mother of transgender child speaks out on Abbott's order
Mother of transgender child speaks on Governor Abbott’s order
Race for District 28 headed for runoff
Race for U.S. Rep. District 28 headed for runoff
Stash house bust, AR-15 rifles seized
AR-15 rifles seized at stash house in south central Laredo
Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83
Two dead in head on collision on Highway 83

Latest News

Tractor trailer rollover on Mines Rd.
Trailer rollover on Mines Rd.
Warrant amnesty program deadline
Warrant forgiveness amnesty program ends March 11
Warrant amnesty program deadline
Warrant amnesty program
Local Republican races
Local Republican races