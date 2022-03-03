Advertisement

UISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are continuing to keep their students protected from COVID-19.

On Thursday, UISD will be hosting a couple of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

They will be happening at Washington Middle School and Los Obispos Middle School at 2:30 p.m.

Then they will host another two tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Elementary and Newman Elementary.

In order to take advantage of the vaccines, you will need to go to uisd.net/covid19vaccine to make an appointment.

These are offered free of charge to students of UISD.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Mother of transgender child speaks out on Abbott's order
Mother of transgender child speaks on Governor Abbott’s order
Arrested for discharging firearm and evading arrest
Two men arrested after car chase for a shots fired incident
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
File
Laredo man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Stash house bust, AR-15 rifles seized
AR-15 rifles seized at stash house in south central Laredo

Latest News

A man’s body is found at an underpass in North Laredo.
Body found at an underpass in North Laredo
Election Day polling sites
What to know before voting in the runoff election
File photo: Alexander High School campus
UISD High school dismisses early due to water issues
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides health services on the go
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents