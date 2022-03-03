UISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are continuing to keep their students protected from COVID-19.

On Thursday, UISD will be hosting a couple of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

They will be happening at Washington Middle School and Los Obispos Middle School at 2:30 p.m.

Then they will host another two tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Elementary and Newman Elementary.

In order to take advantage of the vaccines, you will need to go to uisd.net/covid19vaccine to make an appointment.

These are offered free of charge to students of UISD.

