UISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are continuing to keep their students protected from COVID-19.
On Thursday, UISD will be hosting a couple of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
They will be happening at Washington Middle School and Los Obispos Middle School at 2:30 p.m.
Then they will host another two tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Elementary and Newman Elementary.
In order to take advantage of the vaccines, you will need to go to uisd.net/covid19vaccine to make an appointment.
These are offered free of charge to students of UISD.
