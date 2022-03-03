Advertisement

Undocumented immigrants spotted hopping onto train

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A person keeping an eye on the U.S. Border Patrol cameras caught several people trying to hop onto a train to get into the country illegally.

The incident happened on the morning of March 1. 17 undocumented immigrants were seen via surveillance at a train yard in east Laredo. Border Patrol agents showed up on to the scene and captured the suspects on board the train.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Mother of transgender child speaks out on Abbott's order
Mother of transgender child speaks on Governor Abbott’s order
Arrested for discharging firearm and evading arrest
Two men arrested after car chase for a shots fired incident
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
File
Laredo man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Stash house bust, AR-15 rifles seized
AR-15 rifles seized at stash house in south central Laredo

Latest News

A man’s body is found at an underpass in North Laredo.
Body found at an underpass in North Laredo
Election Day polling sites
What to know before voting in the runoff election
File photo: Alexander High School campus
UISD High school dismisses early due to water issues
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides health services on the go
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents
Mercy Mobile Clinic provides medical services to residents