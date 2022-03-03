Undocumented immigrants spotted hopping onto train

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A person keeping an eye on the U.S. Border Patrol cameras caught several people trying to hop onto a train to get into the country illegally.

The incident happened on the morning of March 1. 17 undocumented immigrants were seen via surveillance at a train yard in east Laredo. Border Patrol agents showed up on to the scene and captured the suspects on board the train.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.