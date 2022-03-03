Advertisement

Warmer Nights, Very Warm Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer, more humid winds from the gulf in the lower atmosphere are bringing low clouds into our skies. Higher up are cirrostratus and altostratus clouds. The more moist air and cloud cover will not allow as much heat to radiate from the surface to space at night, and nighttime temperatures will be warmer. Temperatures on Thursday will be fairly warm, but the cloud cover will likely prevent temperatures from reaching as high as 80F. Breezy, and very warm weather will begin to expand northeast into south Texas during Friday, and especially during the weekend. A cold front will arrive from the Great Plains on Friday with cooler temperatures beginning Monday night.

