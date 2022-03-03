Warrant forgiveness amnesty program ends March 11

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez wants people to know they can still sign up for the warrant forgiveness amnesty program. Through this program, Judge Dominguez gives people the opportunity to save money, but they must appear before the court.

The city of Laredo says nobody will be arrested if they voluntarily make an appearance for court and make an effort to make arrangements. Noraida Negron with the City of Laredo says, “we want you to come in good faith, and say, ‘Here I am, I haven’t been able to pay for this ticket for [whatever] reason,’ but you make that exchange with the judge and you make those arrangements with him.”

The program ends on Friday, March 11. For more information, you can call their office at 956-794-1680.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.