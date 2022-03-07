Advertisement

Gas prices hit new all-time high

The AAA motor club said the price of regular gas went up by almost 41 cents during the past week. (WCVB via CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The national average price of gas in the U.S. broke the all-time record Monday, at $4.104 per gallon.

The average price rose 49.1 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy. The previous record of $4.103 per gallon was set in 2008.

This is the 10th week in a row that the price of fuel has increased. With prices already rising, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, one of the world’s largest energy-producing countries, has been responsible for the most recent spike.

The largest one-day increase in diesel prices happened Friday, at 22.2 cents per gallon. Its national average is $4.63 a gallon, short of the all-time high of $4.846.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release that Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high nor the pace of increases.

“That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” De Haan said. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Paz
Police arrest man in connection to Friday’s south Laredo shooting
A man’s body is found at an underpass in North Laredo.
Body found at an underpass in North Laredo
Woman accused of criminal mischief
Police searching for woman accused of criminal mischief
Presentacion Gonzalez-Valadez
Agents arrest gang member during traffic stop
Rainy Monday morning
Thunder only happens when it’s raining

Latest News

In this photo provided by Duke Health, Drs. Joseph Turek, left, and Henry Rice perform a thymus...
Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
3 teens wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol dashcam shows trooper stop suspected drunk driver in head-on collision