Last chance to take advantage of warrant forgiveness program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People have less than a week to clear any outstanding warrants or traffic violations from their records.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez wants to remind folks to sign up for the warrant forgiveness amnesty program.

The program ends on this Friday, March 11.

The program allows people to save money and take care of any pending tickets on their record.

The City of Laredo says if people voluntarily appear before him at court and make arrangements to pay, they will not be arrested.

Noraida Negron with the City of Laredo assures the community they will not arrest anyone.

They want to encourage people to come out and take advantage of the program, so they can make the proper arrangements and get the tickets taken care of.

For more information on the program, you can call 956-794-1680.

