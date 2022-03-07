Advertisement

Last chance to take advantage of warrant forgiveness program

By Lisely Garza
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People have less than a week to clear any outstanding warrants or traffic violations from their records.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez wants to remind folks to sign up for the warrant forgiveness amnesty program.

The program ends on this Friday, March 11.

The program allows people to save money and take care of any pending tickets on their record.

The City of Laredo says if people voluntarily appear before him at court and make arrangements to pay, they will not be arrested.

Noraida Negron with the City of Laredo assures the community they will not arrest anyone.

They want to encourage people to come out and take advantage of the program, so they can make the proper arrangements and get the tickets taken care of.

For more information on the program, you can call 956-794-1680.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Victor Paz
Police arrest man in connection to Friday’s south Laredo shooting
A man’s body is found at an underpass in North Laredo.
Body found at an underpass in North Laredo
Woman accused of criminal mischief
Police searching for woman accused of criminal mischief
Presentacion Gonzalez-Valadez
Agents arrest gang member during traffic stop
Rainy Monday morning
Thunder only happens when it’s raining

Latest News

Man accused of murdering Army National Guard Soldier sentenced to 20 years
Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal
Man accused of murdering Army National Guard Soldier sentenced to 20 years
Laredo Sector K9 Agent Lady
Border Patrol bids farewell to K9 agent
Woman accused of criminal mischief
Police searching for woman accused of criminal mischief