Affidavit dives deeper into Laredo’s fourth homicide of 2022

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A case of jealousy could be what led to the fourth homicide of the year.

KGNS obtained the court documents pertaining to the arrest of Victor Eleazar Paz.

Paz is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Alonzo Gonzalez De Hoyos on Friday, March 4.

The documents state that Paz allegedly admitted to shooting De Hoyos, who was identified as the father of his girlfriends’ children.

Paz says he was cut off by De Hoyos’ vehicle while driving on Highway 83.

He goes on to say both of them lowered their windows and exchanged words.

Paz claims he heard the slide of a gun being “Racked to put a bullet in the chamber”.

However, Paz already had a gun in his hand.

He claims De Hoyos made a “fast movement with his arm, so Paz began to shoot at De Hoyos before De Hoyos had a chance to shoot him.”

He says De Hoyos drove away and eventually crashed.

Throughout the incident, Paz claims he was on the phone with his girlfriend.

During the interview with police, Paz claims that the night before the shooting another incident occurred.

Paz says that on Thursday De Hoyos allegedly passed by Paz’ home several times and allegedly fired shots.

However, Paz did not call police to report the incident, the document states.

Paz and his girlfriend claim that DeHoyos was jealous and was going to “Make life miserable for her.”

De Hoyos was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary reports showed he had a single gunshot wound to his neck.

Also, several witnesses told police they heard several gunshots before De Hoyos vehicle crashed into a fixture.

When officers inspected De Hoyos’ vehicle they said De Hoyos had a gun in his hand, but it did not have “a magazine inserted and the hammer was cocked without a round in the chamber.”

Police also recovered a gun at Paz’ home.

