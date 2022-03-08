Advertisement

CBP address travelers attempting to cross gasoline from Mexico

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, it is not allowed for travelers to bring commercial quantities of gasoline from Mexico into the U.S. for resale.

They go on to say that the import of gasoline is permitted only at commercial crossings. These crossings are equipped to process hazardous materials.

Other requirements include documents relating to commercial import and complying with federal regulations.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
File photo
CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling goods in U.S.
Victor Paz
Affidavit dives deeper into Laredo’s fourth homicide of 2022
Anthony Burgos Aviles murder case
Murder victim’s sister testifies against alleged killer
Rafael Silverio Rojas Estefania, 26
ICE agents remove Mexican National wanted for homicide

Latest News

Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Colon cancer awareness: When to schedule colonoscopy
File photo: Water boil alert
City of Laredo discusses master plan to fix water issues
Council discusses solution to fix water issues
Master plan could fix Laredo's water works
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo
Gilberto Juarez-Moreno
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo