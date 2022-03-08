CBP address travelers attempting to cross gasoline from Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, it is not allowed for travelers to bring commercial quantities of gasoline from Mexico into the U.S. for resale.

They go on to say that the import of gasoline is permitted only at commercial crossings. These crossings are equipped to process hazardous materials.

Other requirements include documents relating to commercial import and complying with federal regulations.

