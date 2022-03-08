The correlation between a boil water notice and stomach problems

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a few days since the boil water notice in Laredo was lifted. City health officials say there’s no reported health related cases of people impacted by it. However, a local doctor says he has seen people during the boil water notice with stomach problems that could possibly be linked to contaminated water.

Dr. Alfredo Camero is a gastroenterologist which means he specializes on the digestive system. He says this time around he didn’t see as many cases of people allegedly affected by the boil water notice like last time back in July. “I haven’t seen many acute diarrhea admissions to the hospital this time around. The last time we had a boil water notice we did see more.” He says diarrhea symptoms are usually correlated with consuming contaminated water.

KGNS previously reported TCEQ took 68 water samples of areas under boil water notice, 14 of the affected areas had coliform in it.

Dr. Camero says coliform can affect the digestive system. “That can lead to a diarrhea-like illness, which for young healthy people, it may just be a bother but for other people, like old folks or babies, that can be a really big deal and lead them to be very badly dehydrated.”

On the other hand, while speaking with Ruben Villarreal on the KGNS Digital News Desk about COVID cases on March 7, Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino took the time to answer questions about the boil water notice and related illnesses. He said that he hasn’t seen any health-related cases linked to the boil water notice. You can hear the full interview below.

KGNS also reached out to the Laredo Health Department. They released a statement, saying they “didn’t see an increase of foodborne or waterborne infection since the boil water notice,” adding that Laredo Health Department laboratory reported that “no samples had bacteria.”

Dr. Camero says if we were to be in this situation again, people shouldn’t let their guard down. Again, according to Dr. Camero, the symptoms are diarrhea that doesn’t go away, abdominal pain, and fever.

The city of Laredo says it will continue to monitor any food or waterborne bacterial infections and handle them accordingly.

