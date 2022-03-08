Advertisement

County and UISD promote vaccines ahead of spring break

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With spring break less than a week away, officials are reminding residents to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Both the county and local school districts are continuing to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics to protect staff and students from the virus.

UISD is offering shots up until Friday for those who are interested in getting the vaccine.

Webb County is also offering vaccines along with hepatitis A and B at their offices on Santa Ursula.

For more information you can view the images below:

